This weekend will be the warmest of 2024 so far

We are in for a very agreeable weekend with warmer than average temperatures - and the warmest temperatures of 2024 so far! Most areas will be in the mid 70s for high temperatures. Lows will mostly hit the 40s first thing in the morning.

High pressure and offshore flow continue to build, which is what is causing the warmup effect. There will be a string of high-level clouds coming over the region at times through the weekend. However, there will not be much marine layer or low-level cloud cover.

Santa Ana winds will be stronger over the weekend and taper on Monday. There is a wind advisory covering most areas of Ventura County from 1:00 am Saturday through 4:00 pm Sunday. Northeast winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will be strongest in the hills and during the morning.

Temperatures may start to give a little on Monday, but the bigger temperature drops will be Tuesday and again Wednesday as our ridge of high pressure breaks down and a cold front approaches. The front should reach the Central Coast by the second half of Wednesday.

The cold front brings likely chances of rain showers. By the time it reaches us, it will be faster-moving with less moisture, and therefore not as impactful as it will be in Northern California. We are projecting 1 to 2 inches of rain in coastal areas, and 2 to 4 inches of rain in mountains. There may be some roadway flooding.

Winds will also travel with the front. We will first see gusty south winds, followed by gusty westerly winds as the front passes. Snow will stay above 6,000 or 7,000 feet.

Off and on showers could continue into Friday or even Saturday, with breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.