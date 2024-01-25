Warming trend continues Friday

The dense morning marine layer produced a patchy drizzle Thursday, but skies cleared nicely by the afternoon and the sun finally peaked out. A warming trend began thanks to high pressure building over California, with much warmer conditions expected over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures will soar to above average by the weekend. Daytime high temperatures Friday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the region.

Even though surfers and swimmers love to flock to the beach as temperatures warmup, it is best to avoid Central Coast and Ventura County Beaches until Friday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 4pm Friday because of double-digit wave heights and very dangerous rip currents.

Offshore flow will crank up over the weekend, with portions of the region warming up to the upper 70s by Sunday, which is slated to be the warmest day of the next week. Santa Ana winds will pick up in Ventura County, but a Wind Advisory has not been issued just yet.

Conditions are ideal for outdoor plans this weekend, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s expected. By Wednesday or Thursday of next week, rain chances return to the forecast. An Atmospheric River is in the long range forecast, but details on timing and intensity will be clear by early next week.