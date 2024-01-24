Expect a warmup from Thursday into the weekend

Light rain showers have a chance of popping up here and there through the night, but chances are quite low. Measurable rainfall has been confined to San Luis Obispo County. All areas will see extra cloud cover.

A ridge of high pressure will enter the area on Thursday. Offshore will also develop. Though there will be a night to morning marine layer pattern and a few high-level clouds during the day, it will be much sunnier overall.

As such, a warmup will begin on Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. High temperatures will jump a couple degrees to sit mostly in the mid 60s. The Santa Ynez Valley may even reach 70s degrees.

Temperatures will leap up another few degrees on Friday as high pressure and offshore flow strengthen further. They will only continue to climb into the weekend, with most areas reaching the 70s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next seven.

Northeasterly winds may pick up a little bit, but there is not much upper-level support to create the need for advisories. There will be a mix of clouds and sun over the weekend.

Temperatures will start to fall a little on Monday, and will continue cooling through at least midweek. The ridge will break down and offshore flow will weaken. Long-range models show potential for a storm late next week.