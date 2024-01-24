Cloudy and cooler Wednesday, tracking a warm up into the weekend

Our next chance of light rain arrives today as a weak cold front moves onshore. This front is rather weak and appears to fall apart by the time it makes landfall but we cant rule out some light scattered shower activity up in San Luis Obispo County and maybe a slight drizzle here in Santa Barbara. Rainfall amounts will likely be under a tenth of an inch, and only trace amounts for southern counties. A High Surf Advisory is in effect currently and was extended into Friday evening by the National Weather Service. San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara County beaches could see 8-12FT waves with the possibility of minor coastal flooding during high tide. Ventura County beaches will see 5-8FT waves with the slight chance for minor coastal flooding as well.

Rain chances remain into Thursday morning, but most of the coastal areas will stay dry and will even see more sunshine. High pressure builds into the area, meaning there may be a temperature inversion and some areas may see dense fog develop. Clouds will clear out nicely and the afternoon will be bright and warmer. Highs climb into the middle to upper 60s and a warming trend kicks off.

Friday into the weekend will be even warmer and sunnier. High pressure holds and strengthens, meaning temperatures warm a few degrees each day. Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest days with max temperatures back into the lower 70s! Get outdoors and enjoy this weekend as data shows more wet weather to end the month.