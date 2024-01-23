Calm and dry Tuesday, tracking light rain tomorrow

Rainfall ends this morning, with only inland areas and higher terrain seeing light rain or drizzle. Due to the moisture, pockets of dense fog may develop and impact your morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Central Ventura County Valleys until 9am this morning. Visibility could be reduced to under a quarter of a mile, so utilize low beams and keep in mind that roads are still slick. Low clouds should clear by midday and partly to mostly sunny skies prevail. Temperatures will warm a few degrees and it will be a mild and pleasant day.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A very weak cold front will pass, bringing the slight chance for rain for the northern half of the viewing area. Its likely rain amounts will be minimal as showers becomes disorganized and dissipate rather quickly. Temperatures will be back into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We might see a break in the cloud cover by the second half of the day, but guaranteed sunshine is right around the corner.

High pressure builds into the area starting Thursday and will kick off a warming trend. Areas of fog will develop each morning, but the marine layer and lower clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies each evening. Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day and by the time we reach the weekend, the area will be above average! Expect sunny and 70s!