Rain showers linger Monday night with a drier Tuesday ahead

The worst of the rain has moved through the region, but there may be a few scattered showers leftover, which may even be briefly heavy. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms through Monday night.

There will be drier conditions on Tuesday, though there may be a few light showers in interior valleys. There is another slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but we are not expecting any major storm to impact the region.

Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit chilly and dreary-looking at times.

There is a high surf advisory from 1:00 am Tuesday to noon on Wednesday. Breaking waves will be 7 to 11 feet on the Central Coast and 4 to 7 feet on the Ventura County coast. Rip currents will be strong and there's a possibility of coastal flooding on west-facing beaches.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the state on Thursday. It will eventually sit over our region on Saturday, and stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for many areas, about 4 to 8 degrees above normal.

At the moment, we are seeing dry conditions into the middle of next week. However, long-range forecasts point to a possible storm system in early February.