Soggy weekend ahead

Friday was a gloomy day, with cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. A significant pattern shift is ahead, with on-and-off rain chances in the forecast between Friday night into Tuesday morning. The first impulse of rain will arrive around dinner time Friday night on the Central Coast, with rain expected to track southward Saturday. The first round of rain will be light to moderate, with minimal impacts expected. There is a lingering chance of a few stray showers the entire weekend.



As of early Friday afternoon, there are not any Flood Alerts in place. However, following a break between systems, a more potent storm will move over the area Sunday night into Monday. The heaviest rainfall is expected Monday, which may call for a few more Weather Alerts to be issued. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms with the second storm system. Rainfall totals currently range from 1-3 inches for most of the region, with significantly more rain expected in higher elevations. The foothills, especially the Santa Ynez Mountains, could see up to 5 inches of rainfall. This is not necessarily a very cold system, with snow not expected for low-lying areas. A few inches of snow can accumulate at 7,000 feet.



The only Weather Alerts in place currently is a High Surf Advisory for all local beaches because of hazardous marine conditions. It will be in effect from 3am Saturday until 9am Sunday morning. South Coast waves will be between 6-8 feet, with local sets up to 10 feet for Ventura County Beaches. Central Coast waves will be between 8-12 feet, meaning it is best to avoid the water even if you are experienced, because of the dangerous rip currents and the elevated risk of drowning.



By the middle of next week, we will dry out and temperatures will begin to trend a little warmer as well.