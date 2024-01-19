Multiple pulses of rain set to arrive this weekend

The first half of Friday will look copy and paste to yesterday, with some lower clouds and fog developing in the morning and moderate temperatures. We may see a slight break in the clouds before our next set of storms appear. Unsettled weather begins to ramp up by 6pm this evening as rainfall traverses the Central Coast and winds pick up. Rainfall amounts with the first system look to be around a quarter of an inch to 3 quarters for the beaches, while higher terrain can expect upwards of an inch. Rain will continue through the night and into the early hours Saturday.

it'll be a soggy and dreary Saturday morning. As this storm system moves southeast, we can expect on and off showers to continue Saturday, only adding another half of an inch of rain or so. Temperatures will these systems will only cool off by a few degrees and highs will be back into the lower to middle 60s. Winds with this system appear to be below advisory thresholds, but upper level flow will aid in storm development and in rainfall rates.

The second and more powerful line of storms arrives Sunday night into Monday. This storm system will have moderate impacts, as we could see locally heavy rainfall at times. There is the possibility of an inch per hour with this system, with the most impacts near the south facing beaches and higher terrain. With southwesterly flow, we know storms tend to intensify and drop large amounts of rainfall in short periods of time, so it is possible that with the saturated ground we could see minor to moderate flooding on smaller roadways, creeks and rivers. The heaviest amount of rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning, but this storm system is moving rather quickly and will exit the area as fast as it came in. We have the slight chance for wet weather Monday and Tuesday but most likely a majority of the area staying dry. Tuesday through the remainder of the week will be dry, warming and stagnant.