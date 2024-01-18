A calm & dry Thursday, tracking strong storms this weekend

High pressure keeps us dry Thursday and warms temperatures up a few degrees. There will be a mixture of clouds and sun and some areas of fog in the morning. Highs for the day will climb into the middle to upper 60s and it'll be a rather pleasant day.

By Friday afternoon our next set of storms take aim for the Central Coast. A potent and stronger cold front brings rain, winds and clouds. Raina mounts with this system will range from a quarter of an inch to half of an inch, so small impacts expected.

The real heavy rain arrives Sunday night into Monday. This will be storm system number 3 and could bring our 4 day rain totals over 4inches in Santa Barbara. This storm will have moderate impacts as an impressive amount of moisture and instability. With instability, comes the chance for thunderstorms to develop as well. Rain chances linger into Monday morning but by Tuesday we will return to a dry and rather stagnant weather pattern.