Thursday will be the nicest day of the next seven

Thursday will bring us dry and slightly warmer weather as a small ridge of high pressure builds into the state. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with a few interior valleys in the 30s, and high temperatures will mostly reach the mid 60s. It will be the nicest day of the next seven.

On Friday, we will transition to cooler and more unsettled weather. There may be some morning drizzle, but the chance of rain showers will start up in the afternoon or evening in San Luis Obispo County, and then spread southward. For this first time, rain totals will likely stay under a quarter of an inch.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with hit and miss rain showers. High temperatures will sit in the low 60s. Rain totals for this time period will likely stay between a quarter to half of an inch.

The bulk of our rain will fall between Sunday evening and Monday as a more significant cold front sweeps across the region. Most rainfall rates will stay under or around a half inch per hour. However, rainfall may be heavier at times with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

For that late weekend system, coasts and valleys will likely see up to an inch and a half of rain, and south-facing slopes of mountains could see up to 3 inches of rain. Snow levels will stay above 7,000 feet.

Rain will taper off through Monday and a ridge of high pressure will start to move back in. Skies will clear out better and conditions should dry out by Tuesday.