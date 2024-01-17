Light rain arrives Wednesday morning, tracking a more potent storm this weekend

A very weak cold front will pass over the Central Coast Wednesday morning, bringing cloudy skies, slightly breezy winds and the chance for very light rain. Early this morning very light rain moved into San Luis Obispo County and most rainfall is likely in the northern half of the viewing area, although rain amounts will likely be under a tenth of an inch with minimal impacts. For the southern half of the area we can expect trace amounts for the first half of the morning and then drying out by the early afternoon. Temperatures will see minimal impact, as this storm system is weak, so expect highs to be close to 60 degrees by the beaches and middle 60s inland.

Thursday will be mild and dry with similar cloud cover. Lower clouds and fog may develop early in the morning so make sure to account for visibility issues along the US 101. It'll be a rather dreary day with minimal temperature difference and stubborn clouds. Winds will be calm and well below advisory levels.

Friday into the weekend appears to be our next impactful storm system. This cold front will extend south and is more potent with more moisture associated. Most recent data suggests rain arrives Friday evening and will continue until Monday. Rain amounts are still holding strong and while only a quarter of an inch is expected Friday evening, the real rain will arrive Saturday and Sunday. Some data suggests a few inches near south facing slopes. Of course confidence in rainfall amounts and timing is rather weak as of now but plan accordingly and keep up to date with the most recent forecasts.