Slightly warmer Tuesday, tracking wet weather ahead

As a ridge of high pressure remains sits off the coast of California, temperatures on Tuesday will be mild and slightly warmer than Monday. The cloud cover will be stubborn to clear, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 60s for both coastal and inland areas.

A weak low pressure system is going to sweep through the region late Tuesday night and into a portion of Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of rain to the Central Coast. Communities north of Point Conception, especially the Northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County, has the best chance of receiving some light rainfall from the weak cold front. It will fizzle and lose power as it continues to move South towards Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Winds will pick up as well, but wind speeds are currently forecasted to remain below advisory levels.

Thursday will be mostly dry before a storm system moves in on Friday. Even though the details on timing and intensity are not entirely clear just yet, the chance of rain begins Friday and lasts through Monday. Preliminary rain totals sit between an inch to two inches generally, with up to four inches possible for southwest facing slopes, and the most rain expected for the Northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County.