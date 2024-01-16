A slight chance of moisture Wednesday, with higher chances this weekend

After a calm night on Tuesday, we could start seeing light scattered showers in northern areas early Wednesday morning. Northernmost areas could receive up to a quarter inch, but most of the region will see far less than that. There's only a slight chance of rain to the south of Point Conception. Even areas that are dry will see increased cloud cover.

Winds will also pick up on Wednesday, especially in the wake of the cold front. As of the time of this article, it appears that winds should stay below advisory levels.

A ridge of high pressure will move in on Thursday and temperatures will be near normal. Upper clouds will clear away more easily, though the night to morning marine layer may persist.

A series of rain systems will begin late Friday. Cloud cover will increase through the day and temperatures will lower again. Most high temperatures will sit in the low 60s by the weekend.

The front of the for storm will hit northern areas by Saturday morning, and there is a chance it could stall over southern areas during the day. Rainfall totals with the first storm should stay at a half inch or less in general. Snow will stay above 7,000 feet. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

It will quickly be followed by another sequence of systems with rain lasting into Monday. In total for the 4-day period, most models show 1 to 2 inches of rain in coastal areas and 2 to 5 inches on southwest-facing mountain slopes. Highest models show potential for 2 to 4 inches on the coast and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

Minor flooding is possible with the more likely rainfall outcome. More significant flooding is possible if the higher rainfall-total model prevails. A reminder for all when encountering flooded roadways- turn around, don't drown!