Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures on Tuesday

Our Monday evening and Tuesday morning will be somewhat cool with low temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Marine layer fog will persist, and could be patchy and dense with low visibility in some spots.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and high temperatures will be slightly warmer! It will reach the mid 60s, making for a nice and mild day.

A weakening cold front will arrive on the Central Coast on Wednesday. Light scattered showers in northern areas are possible. Gustier west to northwest winds will pick up, especially in the afternoon and evening in the mountains.

There will be better clearing on Thursday with seasonal temperatures. It will be the calm before a series of storms makes for an unsettled weekend.

The storm door opens late Friday and lasts through Monday, though timing and impacts are still up in the air. Friday to Saturday will see a sequence of two to three light to moderate storms. Sunday's storm may lean more moderate and rainfall could be heavy at times.

Preliminary estimates show 1 to 3 inches of rain, with 5 or more inches in localized southwest-facing mountain slopes. Worst case models estimate show 2 to 4 inches, with localized areas of 7 inches. Snow will stay above 7,000 feet. High temperatures will lower to the mid 60s.