A mundane Monday, tracking a warming trend into the workweek

The marine layer and lower level clouds move back into the Central Coast Monday morning, meaning visibility may be reduced in some areas. Be careful when commuting along the 101 and utilize low beams, a Dense Fog Advisory continues until 9am for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches. Middle level clouds will be rather stubborn and partly cloudy skies can be expected for the day. Winds will stay slightly breezy and temperatures will warm a few degrees. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s and it'll be a rather mundane but pleasant day.

Stagnant weather persists Tuesday, we may see another round of low clouds in the morning, giving way to partly clouds skies by the afternoon. Highs will warm a few degrees, right near average, and a warming trend will continue through the workweek.

Wednesday into the second half of the week looks rather copy and paste. There will be minimal difference each day, other than some warming temperatures and differing cloud cover. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be above average (the first above average temperatures in the new year!) By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will cool back off to average as our next possible storm system approaches. Rain chances look pretty solid, at around a 50-70% chance but this may change over the next few days.