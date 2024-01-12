Pleasant Saturday, chance of light overnight showers into Sunday

Friday was a calm and cool day with less wind, following a frigid morning for most of the region. All the Weather Alerts that were in place this week have expired, including the High Surf Advisory that was in place for several weeks. Most of Saturday will be sunny and mild, but some changes are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.

A cold front will move farther South late Saturday night, bringing a slight chance of light sprinkles to the Central Coast. San Luis Obispo County has the best chance of rain, but the system will continue to fizzle as it moves down the California Coast, with no rain expected for the South Coast and Ventura County. Current rainfall totals are underwhelming and sit between a tenth of an inch or less. Most of the precipitation is expected to fall overnight. By Saturday morning into the afternoon, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will remain mild.

By Monday and into a good portion of next week, temperatures will transition from being below seasonal average to above seasonal average. A ridge will build over the area and slowly warm daytime temperatures up throughout the course of a few days. Temperatures can even warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of next week, which is well above seasonal average for January.