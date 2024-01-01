Rain chances return Tuesday evening

Monday was a cool and sunny start to 2024, with below average temperatures on tap for Tuesday before an active weather pattern takes over. Several systems will impact the region for the first full week of the new year. Most of Tuesday will be sunny, but clouds will increase by Tuesday afternoon, followed by a cold Pacific storm.

Elevated surf is still of a concern, with a High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast and will be in effect from 9pm Tuesday until 3pm Thursday. Waves will be between 10-15 feet, with local sets up to 18 feet. It will be in effect from 9am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday for Ventura County Beaches. Waves will be between 7-10 feet, with local sets up to 12 feet. The dangerous rip currents and risk of coastal flooding cause an increased risk of drowning. It is best to avoid getting into the water for the time being.

Rain begins late Tuesday evening for San Luis Obispo County, before the storm continues its southward track toward Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. This is the coldest storm of the season, with snow expected between 4,500-5,000 feet on local mountains. Widespread, light rainfall expected from this system. Rain chances linger Wednesday, followed by a quick break from the rain for a portion of Thursday and all of Friday.

Over the weekend, yet another storm will move over the area Saturday and Sunday. Snow levels will be even lower with this front, with snow expected around 3,000 feet. By Monday, the area will be mostly dry and clear.