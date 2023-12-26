Cool and cloudy conditions on Wednesday with a slight chance of rain for some

Upper-level clouds will stick around Tuesday night. The evening will be cool and calm. The biggest issue will continue to be surf.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 4:00 am Thursday. At that time, it will upgrade to a high surf warning until 10:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet until Thursday morning, and then they will build up to 15 to 20 feet. Local sets could even reach 25 feet. Rip currents will be life-threatening. Because of the exceptional surf height, there is also a coastal flood warning in effect for the same time period as the high surf warning. Sea water may flood low-lying coastal areas and roadways.

There is also a high surf advisory, high surf warning, and coastal flood warning at Ventura County beaches for the same time frames as the Central Coast. Breaking waves will be 5 to 10 feet through Thursday morning, building to 10 to 15 feet after that. Local sets may reach 20 feet.

Lastly, there is a beach hazards statement on the South Coast through 4:00 am Thursday. A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 4:00 am Thursday to 10:00 pm Saturday. Breaking waves will be 7 to 12 feet for most of the area. However, there may be local sets of 15 to 20 foot waves near Point Conception.

Low temperatures Wednesday will be mostly in the 40s. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will be below average as a series of systems moves through California.

The first system will move through Wednesday through early Thursday. It will mostly affect San Luis Obispo County before fizzling out around the county line. Most of the region will be cloudy.

The second will have more "oomph," arriving on Friday and staying through the first part of Saturday. Totals will be up to an inch and a half in the mountains, up to one inch in areas north of Santa Barbara, and up to half an inch in Ventura County. Snow levels will stay above 7,500 feet.

Yet another system will follow that one. Timing, rain totals, and duration are still flexing. As of now, there is a slight chance of rainfall Sunday and Monday, depending on how the track of the upper low develops.