Drying out and warming up just in time for the holiday weekend

After receiving record-breaking rainfall Thursday, the Central Coast is drying out nicely just in time for the holiday weekend. The previous daily rainfall record from 1945 was crushed Thursday at the Oxnard National Weather service site with 2.71 inches, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport with 2.54 inches, and the Camarillo Airport with 1.17 inches. All the Flood Alerts that were in effect have expired for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.

Rain fell steadily Friday morning, but most of the region was dry by Friday afternoon. The upper low that brought widespread, heavy rainfall has mostly moved eastward and has caused winds to shift direction. The weather will be generally calm this weekend, with the exception of dangerous marine conditions.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Central Coast Beaches and will be in effect from 3am Saturday until 11am Sunday. Breaking waves between 8-12 feet are expected, along with dangerous rip currents. Additionally, a Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect for the South Coast and Ventura County Beaches from 3am Saturday until 9am Monday morning. High tides will be between 7-7.2 feet. It is best to avoid the water for the time being to ensure your safety.

Saturday will be sunny, with the exception of a few pockets of fog that will likely develop overnight up and down the coast. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the region this weekend, with beautiful conditions in the forecast for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Daytime high temperatures will even warm to above average conditions.