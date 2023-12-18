Off and on rain showers will continue on Tuesday

Our first of two systems started to roll through early Monday morning. You can expect almost a full work week of rain, and some of it heavy at times. Plan ahead for severe weather, especially if you have plans to travel midweek.

Monday evening and Tuesday are cool and cloudy with off and on showers as the first upper low moves into California. Rain rates will be generally light, under a quarter inch per hour. Rain totals will range from a quarter inch to one inch by Tuesday night, with the higher totals centered around San Luis Obispo County.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday, and a non-zero chance on Tuesday. This storm will mostly be beneficial with no significant impacts expected. The wind will be a bit breezy, but will likely stay under advisory criteria.

The second system will arrive early Wednesday, and will be more turbulent with more consistent rainfall. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times, especially for south-facing slopes. There is a chance of thunderstorms. Snow will stay above 7,500 feet.

This storm has a 5 to 15 percent chance of excessive rainfall, causing flooding in prone areas. Gustier southerly winds will pick up near advisory levels. It's important to note that gusty winds increase the threat of downed trees when the soil is wet.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue Thursday. Our chance of thunderstorms or hail may increase slightly. Areas south of Point Conception, plus the mountains, have an increased chance of 15 to 40 percent for storm impacts such as flooding. The second system may bring 2 to 5 inches of rain over a 2-day period.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s this week. High temperatures will be mostly in the 60s, sitting a few degrees below average in several cases.

Rain chances will significantly drop off on Friday. The weekend will be dry and temperatures may even be slightly cooler. Long-range models currently favor a dry Christmas Day with potentially more active weather in the area around New Year's Eve. This prediction could change as we move closer to the holidays.