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Local Forecast

Mild Tuesday, tracking a slight cooldown

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:00 pm
Published 3:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday will be warm in the low 70s as we are getting closer to average this week, after the sunny weekend.

Temperatures will cool slightly through Friday with a typical mid June cloud pattern, onshore flow and a few areas staying in the upper 60s.

Juneteenth, Solstice, and Father's Day weekend will be in the low 70s and high 60s, close to seasonal norms, perhaps slightly below average along some parts of our coast.

Another round of heat is being tracked for next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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