Dreary and drizzly conditions Monday, tracking stronger storms later this week

Low pressure tracks northeast along the California Coast Monday bringing a unsettled and wet weather with it. A cold front will swing though bring in fast moving, isolated showers. Rainfall amounts will be minimal as this low continues to move north throughout the day pulling all the impactful moisture up north with it. San Luis Obispo and areas up north of Point Conception could see upwards of half of an inch, where Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will likely see under a quarter of an inch. Clouds will increase and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, back up into the 60s throughout the viewing area.

Scattered, fast moving showers continue Tuesday morning and it will be a rather unsettled day. Rain amounts look to stay light, under half of an inch to a quarter of an inch throughout the region. Temperatures cool even further, expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds increase and winds begin to increase, but dont look to be up to advisory thresholds yet.

All eyes will be on Wednesday as the next series of showers arrives. Another, stronger low pressure system develops over the Pacific and moves fast to the southeast, on track to pass right over the Central Coast. This storm system will likely be the first major storm of the season. As of now, rainfall amounts show upwards of 5 inches in some areas, but that will likely change over the next few days. This system however does have stronger winds and a lot more moisture associated with it, it is imperative to keep up to date with your recent forecast and to plan accordingly.