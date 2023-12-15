Pleasant Saturday, rain chances begin Sunday

The warming trend of daytime temperatures will continue Saturday, with the warmest conditions of the week expected before a significant pattern change takes place. Offshore winds and a ridge of high pressure over the West Coast will keep temperatures above seasonal average for the first half of the weekend, with very chilly overnight lows.

Saturday will be a sunny and nice day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for both coastal and inland areas. Overnight lows will hover near or below freezing, especially for inland areas. Frost formation is likely during these conditions overnight — meaning its best to give yourself enough time to defrost windshields in the morning and protect plants by moving them indoors.

Two storms will bring on-and-off rain to the Central Coast next week. The first upper low will move into the area Sunday, with showers, wind, and cooler temperatures expected. The first system will be weaker and models vary on their projected totals, with a quarter of an inch and up to an inch for the Central Coast.

The second system is expected to be more significant and will move in Wednesday and last through Friday. The northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County will get the most rain from both storms, with slightly less for the South Coast and Ventura County. Models vary and these numbers are subject to change, but rain totals from the second system are between 1-3 inches.