A picture perfect Friday on tap, tracking wet and windy conditions next week

High pressure continues to warm temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the area and skies will stay sunny and bright. The day will look identical to Thursday and will be a rather pleasant start to the weekend.

Saturday will be the best day to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures warm another 3-5 degrees and most of the area will be an impressive 10-15 degrees above normal! Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will be beautiful, bright and sunny and winds will stay calm.

All eyes will be on Sunday as our next storm system approaches. An area of low pressure will track east, bringing more cloud cover, cooler temperatures and rain. Models are struggling with the path of the low pressure system and now it appears to move more to the north than originally anticipated. This means northern California will receive the brunt of the storm system while we will see the southern edge of the storm. Rain amounts through Tuesday will be even less than originally thought. Its likely Ventura will only see trace amounts of rain while the South Central Coast will likely see well under a quarter of an inch. A dry period will occur Tuesday before more wet weather. By Tuesday evening the next storm system approaches and this system looks much more impactful. As of now this looks to be one of the first big storms of the season. It's important to keep up to date with your most recent local forecasts for the most up to date information. This storm system is still too far out to be certain.