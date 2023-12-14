Warming trend continues Thursday

Thursday morning will be cool, but not nearly as cold as the last few overnight. Some areas of fog and low clouds will develop causing a rather dreary morning in some areas. Low cloud and fog should dissipate by the first half of the morning but middle to higher level clouds continue to make skies partly cloudy. Temperatures will continue to warm as offshore winds persist. Temperatures will climb 5-15 degrees above average for this time, into the upper 60s and middle 70s.

Friday morning will be warmer, moat areas waking up to upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures will warm fast and it appears that Friday will be one of the warmest days of the week. Highs will be in the 70s and still above average. Some clouds may develop in the morning but should give way to mostly sunny skies by the evening.

Saturday will be a pleasant day, so head outdoors while you can because a cooling trend and the possibility for rain is on the way. An area of low pressure begins to track east from the Pacific Saturday night. This low pressure system brings cooler and moist air, along with gusty winds and the possibility for rain. Rain chances increase to 50% by Sunday, but it is likely we wont see precipitation until Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has their forecast set for 1-3 inches currently, but I believe we will stay well under 2 inches. Timing and amounts are still in the works.