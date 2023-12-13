Weak Santa Anas Wednesday, above average temperatures to end the week.

Some areas of fog have developed near Lompoc and Gaviota Wednesday morning. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile at times. Fog and low level clouds will clear rather quickly and mostly sunny skies are expected. Lows fell below normal late Tuesday night and morning temperatures will be slow to warm. Winds will transition into weak to moderate Santa Anas and will bring in hot and dry air into the area. Temperatures will warm today into the upper 60s and low 70s. It'll be another cool night with some areas dropping below freezing.

You may be scraping some frost off your windshield Thursday morning, especially in the interior and northern half of the region. Low clouds and fog may be a concern to start the day and clouds may be rather stubborn. Temperatures will warm even further and most of the area will be 5-15 degrees above average. Santa Ana winds will be over by the first half of the day and will return to weak offshore winds by the evening. It'll still be a dry and warmer day but partly cloudy.

Clouds increase further into Friday and the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures continue to warm and it looks to be one of the warmest days. We stay dry and warm into Saturday with a mixyture of sun and clouds. By Sunday night the possibility of rain arrives. Most models show the precipitation holding off until early next week.