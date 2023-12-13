Above average daytime temperatures, chilly overnight

Persistent offshore flow and a ridge of high pressure over the region will cause daytime temperatures to trend a few degrees warmer through the end of the work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the afternoon and it will be breezy at times, with pockets of coastal fog overnight and into the early morning hours. Even though there are not any Frost or Freeze Alerts in effect, overnight temperatures will be especially chilly and can cause frost formation on windshields or plants.

Interior areas will experience lows at or below freezing for the next couple nights and mornings. Daytime high temperatures on Thursday will primarily be in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s for most of the region. The weather pattern will be dry and calm until early next week before rain chances arrive.

A Pacific storm will bring rain chances to the region by Sunday and linger into Monday. By Friday, South to Southeast winds will pick up and precede the rain. The system is forecasted to bring light to moderate rain over the span of a couple days. The most rainfall is expected for San Luis Obispo County, especially the northwestern portion. Current projected rainfall totals are half an inch and up to an inch for most of the region.