A tame Tuesday on tap, tracking above average temperatures this week.

Overnight lows Monday dipped well below normal and the Central Coast fell below freezing for a majority of inland and northerly areas. We can expect to see unseasonably cool Tuesday morning, so make sure to bundle up and keep those pets, plants and pipes protected! Some low clouds and fog did develop overnight and could impact your commute as you head out the door. Clouds and fog should clear rather quickly, but make sure to utilize low beams when faced with dense fog. Tuesday will be rather mundane with no watches warnings or advisories. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. While a majority of the region will see highs up into the 60s, we will still be a few degrees above average. Winds will be calm and humidity values rise.

Santa Ana winds return Wednesday bringing more hot and dry air to the viewing area. Luckily, this appears to be a moderate wind event and not nearly as damaging as the previous weekend. Humidity will plummet and temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny and other than the winds, it will be a rather pleasant day!

With Santa Ana winds we know to expect cold mornings, so make sure to dress warm Thursday morning! Not only will it be a cold morning but it will be a cloudy morning as well. Clouds will linger for the first half of the day and most of the region will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend but clouds will linger. By Saturday or Sunday of next week we have about a 20-30% chance of rain. It is still too early to talk about rain amounts and timing, but it is likely these showers will hold off until the start of next week.