A mild, breezy, and fair Wednesday incoming

Gradients will continue to be weakly offshore and skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and Wednesday. An upper low is dropping into Arizona, while a ridge of high pressure is building in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This will set up weak Santa Ana winds on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be very cold to start the day Wednesday morning in wind-sheltered areas. Valleys will be mostly in the 30s and coastal areas mostly in the 40s for low temperatures. Highs will warm slightly, and will mostly be in the 60s, though the Santa Ynez Valley and San Luis Obispo could hit the low 70s.

Offshore gradients will tighten further Thursday, but winds will have less upper-level support. Santa Anas may be slightly weaker. Skies should stay fair aside from a few stray upper-level clouds.

We will experience much of the same in terms of wind activity Friday and Saturday, though a few more upper-level clouds will start to come over the region thanks to an upper low forming in the Pacific Ocean. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven.

The low will start to approach the West Coast on Sunday, and we will develop a slight chance of showers in northern areas by late in the evening. For now, chances for rain are looking better early next week from this system. It is important to note that it is a cut-off low, and these systems tend to change a lot in their trajectory and estimated rain totals up until their arrival.