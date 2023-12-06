More wind Thursday, tracking the chance of light showers

The rapid cooldown began Wednesday, with cooler conditions in the forecast for the rest of the work week. A cold front will continue to move through the region Thursday, bringing stronger winds and even a chance of light showers. The chance begins late Wednesday night and lingers into the first half of Thursday, with the best chance of precipitation expected for the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County. Overall, rain totals will be at or below a tenth of an inch.

Along with the chance of light rainfall, gusty northerly winds will pick up as well. A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara County's Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and the Northern Ventura County Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 35-50 mph winds, with gusts up to 70 mph possible for the most wind-prone areas in the region. These winds can be potentially damaging. It will be in effect from 4pm Thursday until 10am Friday.

The High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 2am Friday for the beaches of Ventura County and the Central Coast. In Ventura County, waves will be between 5-8 feet, while waves in the Central Coast will be between 10-14 feet. It is best to avoid the water for the time being because of elevated surf and dangerous rip currents.

On Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the area, with low 60s expected for Central Coast beaches. Temperatures will rebound over the weekend as the wind directions shift and Santa Ana winds return. On Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the area, with low 60s expected for Central Coast beaches.