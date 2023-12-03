Breezy offshore winds ahead, forecast for Dec 4th

Mid and upper level high clouds continue to stream across the region as Pacific storms take aim at the areas well to our north. High pressure will continue to keep any rain threats to the north of San Francisco. We could see some low lying ground fog for interior areas with some patchy fog for the coast. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 30's. Highs on Monday are expected to warm a few degrees as we yet another mild Santa Ana offshore wind event. This will make things very brisk and dry for Monday as well as Tuesday. Look for highs both days to be in the 70's with maybe even a lower 80 degree reading possible with the light offshore winds.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually weaken by late Tuesday with a return of what is referred to as zonal flow. This means some moisture off the ocean could bring in a sprinkle or two for the Central Coast on Wednesday and in to Thursday. If any rain does fall, totals would likely be very light and again, nothing is expected south of Point Conception. As we head toward next weekend, clouds will start to once again move out as high pressure rebuilds and another mild offshore flow develops through the weekend. Our forecast models see winds turning northerly and then northeasterly by Saturday and Sunday which means more sunshine and warmer temperatures once again.