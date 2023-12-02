Gradual warming ahead, forecast for Dec 3rd

High clouds continue to stream overhead which will help to keep overnight lows slightly warmer than recent days. Patchy fog is possible with some inland areas seeing a chance for late night nd early morning ground fog. This could reduce visibility for driving which means take some extra time and slow down. Look for highs on Sunday to be mostly in the 60's and 70's. Currently there are no watches or advisories in place through the weekend.

Looking ahead, we still see a very active storm track that does not want to dip much farther south than the Pacific Northwest. This means rain is not in the forecast until maybe next weekend. More offshore winds and sunny, warm and very dry conditions will take us in to early next week. Look for the winds to start out of the northerly direction and then gradually turn more northeast from Sunday through about Tuesday. The good news is that the winds should stay on the light to moderate side which means we will hopefully not see advisories for wind and fire fighting concerns. Temperatures through Wednesday will warm nicely with most areas cruising in the 70's despite overnight lows dipping in to the 40's and even 30's. Another tricky storm will approach the region by next weekend. Once again, our forecast computer models are all over the place with guidance. what this means is that we expect another inland or inside trajectory. This has been the storm theme so far, but a couple of our models show a possibility of a trajectory that stays more over water. This would be awesome as it would mean good chance for decent rain. We will keep our fingers crossed and monitor developments closely through next week. For now, we will call for a slight chance for rain by late Friday and cooler temperatures.