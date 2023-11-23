Temperatures continue to cool into the holiday weekend

Temperatures were cooler on Thanksgiving and will continue to cool down into the holiday weekend. With the exception of a few upper-level clouds, Thursday was a sunny and mild day. By Friday, temperatures will cool further, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s for both coastal and inland areas. Daytime temperatures will be below seasonal average for several days.

Both daytime and overnight temperatures will be cooler, with sub-freezing conditions possible for inland areas. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Cuyama Valley and the Southern Salinas Valley from late Friday night through Saturday morning. The low will dip to 29 degrees, meaning frost formation is possible and likely.

There are very little changes in the forecast for the next several days, with consistent, cool, and calm weather on deck to wrap up this work week. The marine layer will return Friday as onshore flow strengthens — it can even produce a patchy drizzle or light misting in the morning for communities south of Point Conception.

By Saturday, the winds will shift offshore and northeasterly winds will begin to pick up. Another round of weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are on deck from Sunday until Tuesday. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer but remain generally cool to mild.