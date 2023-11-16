More rain incoming Friday and Saturday

The lull in the storm will continue Thursday night and Friday morning, though there could be localized patches of light showers. Showers will become more frequent and rainfall rates more intense Friday night through Saturday morning.

Instability will increase, giving us a chance of thunderstorms. If thunderstorms do develop, it would give us brief downpours of rain, at which point roadway flooding could become a concern. However, we are not expecting significant impacts from the storm overall.

Most of our models show an additional half inch of rain through the weekend, putting storm totals up to an inch. However, there is a chance there may be more rain than models forecast depending on if intense rain rates occur, which would push those totals up. Snow levels remain at or above resort level.

It will be calm Thursday night, but a continuous southerly breeze will blow across the region most of Friday. By the evening, wind speeds could increase as rain returns to the region. Lingering rain and wind will quickly taper off Sunday morning.

Low temperatures will stay in the 40s inland and 50s on the coast. High temperatures will mostly stick to the 60s and low 70s through the weekend. A return to high pressure and offshore flow will increase temperatures rapidly next week.