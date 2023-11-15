After a lull on Thursday, rain will continue Friday

Rain showers are expected to continue Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Then, there will be a lull in activity for much of Thursday as a shortwave ridge pops up. As of midday Wednesday, rain totals measured up to a tenth of an inch on the South Coast and in Ventura County, with barely anything north of Point Conception.

South to southeast winds will continue to be gusty in the evening. A wind advisory expires at 10:00 pm Wednesday on the Central Coast, and at 1:00 am Thursday in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. Gusts will be around 45 mph. Conditions will be less windy on Thursday.

There is a beach hazards statement until 2:00 am Thursday for all our beach areas. Strong rip currents and elevated surf will make for more dangerous ocean conditions.

The second iteration of the storm moves in on Friday with higher chances of rain, plus instability. If thunderstorms develop, rainfall rates could be briefly heavy at up to half an inch per hour. These conditions will persist through Saturday before tapering off Sunday. In total for the storm, many models show up to an inch of rainfall. However, storm patterns like this one sometimes fool forecast models into underestimating rain totals.

High pressure and offshore flow will reestablish following the storm's exit. Temperatures will warm early next week under dry conditions.