The first moderate Pacific storm of the season will arrive Wednesday

This evening will have patchy cloud cover and it will still be dry. There will be a light breeze across the region. Enjoy these conditions while they last, because we will take a turn for the wet on Wednesday with a slow-moving Pacific storm!

Overnight, more upper-level clouds will move in. In the earliest hours of the morning, light rain showers will start to move from south to north. By midday, these showers could have more moderate rainfall rates. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Wednesday's rain totals are expected to stay under a quarter of an inch, and even under a tenth of an inch for many on the Central Coast. Snow will stay above 7,500 feet.

There will be a bit of a lull going into Thursday, but showers will continue sparsely here and there. Showers once again will become more frequent and more moderate on Friday. Light showers will linger into Saturday, becoming fewer and farther between. In total for the week, the majority of our models show up to an inch of rainfall. However, a couple more bullish models do show up to 3 inches of rainfall.

Southeast to south winds will get stronger Wednesday. There is a wind advisory in the Santa Barbara County interior mountains and Ventura County mountains from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Winds will also get stronger on the Central Coast, and it is possible that the advisory will be expanded to cover that area.

Conditions will dry out and warm slightly on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into early next week, and the marine layer will redevelop in its typical overnight pattern.