Pleasant Veterans Day Weekend, changes next week

Thursday was a mostly dry and breezy day, with mostly sunny skies. While the Wind Advisories that had been in effect expired, there is still an elevated risk of fire danger. The Red Flag Warning for most of Ventura County will be in effect until 6pm Thursday evening. The combination of warm temperatures, gusty Santa Anas, and low relative humidity could cause a fire to rapidly spread in the area if one were to be ignited.

Temperatures were mild to warm, but with some onshore flow returning Friday, it will be a slightly cooler day. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the region. Overnight low temperatures will be chilly yet again, with areas dipping into the 30s. The area will be mostly clear throughout the day, meaning a marine layer will not develop overnight or into the early morning hours.

Veterans Day Weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures following Friday's slight dip in numbers. However, the weather will take a hard left turn early next week. Temperatures will cool down Monday and clouds will increase, by late Tuesday shower chances begin. Showers are likely by Wednesday and potentially into the weekend.

Preliminary estimates of rainfall totals are between an inch and up to three inches of rain for lower elevations, with up to five inches possible for higher elevations. As of Thursday afternoon, models favor Wednesday and Thursday as the storm's peak, but that is subject to change.