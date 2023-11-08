Dry and windy conditions Thursday cause concern for fire weather

With offshore flow and wind, Wednesday evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop significantly overnight, so that low temperatures Thursday will be in the 30s to low 50s. High temperatures will be pleasant in the 70s mostly.

Santa Anas will return again! There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County south mountains, inland coast, and central and southeast valleys until 11:00 am Thursday. North to northeast winds will be up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

There is a red flag warning for most valley and mountain areas of Ventura County from 3:00 am to 6:00 pm on Thursday. Relative humidity will be between 8 and 15 percent with little overnight recovery. With gusty winds and warm temperatures on top of that, a fire could spread rapidly if it were to start.

Thursday will again be very clear, aside from some upper-level clouds sweeping through in the evening. More high clouds will linger into Friday as a little trough works its way over the region, and temperatures will dip down for just that day.

We are back to toasty temperatures over the weekend for Veterans Day on Saturday and Diwali on Sunday. A few inland cities could even reach the low 80s, and the coast will be quite nice as well. Skies will be sunny with stronger offshore flow.

Monday will be a big transition day. A trough will approach and push our ridge of high pressure out. Cloud cover will increase ahead of an incoming system and temperatures will decrease by 5 to 10 degrees.

The door for rain opens on Tuesday, but there is just a slight chance for the Central Coast. Temperatures will drop another 4 to 8 degrees. The rain storm window will stay open through Friday, but timing is still uncertain.