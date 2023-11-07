Windy Wednesday

Temperatures were cooler on Tuesday, with gusty northerly winds by the early afternoon. The Sundowner winds will be the headliner into Wednesday, with several Wind Advisories in effect. Temperatures will rebound Wednesday and remain milder into the weekend.

The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, where gusts up to 50 mph are expected. It will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 3am Wednesday for the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Barbara County's Interior Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, and Lake Casitas. Isolated gusts in the Montecito hills could reach 60 mph. For most of Ventura County's Valleys and Inland Coast, the Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6am Wednesday until 11am Thursday because of Santa Ana winds that will pick up in the area.

In addition to the Santa Anas in Ventura County, there will be low relative humidity as well. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for a good chunk of the County from 3am until 6pm Thursday. If a fire were to be ignited, it has potential to quickly grow because of the weather conditions.

Temperatures will trend warmer by Wednesday, with highs mostly in the mid-to-upper 70s. Central Coasters will enjoy high temperatures in the low 70s as well. Overnight low temperatures will be cooler because the strong winds will keep skies clear.