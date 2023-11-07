A mild morning and windy evening Tuesday

The cold front that moved through Monday brought cool and moist air along with an unstable atmosphere. This added moisture and instability means that we have a slight chance for showers to form Tuesday morning. Models show the Central Coast mainly staying dry, but we cant rule out the chance pf a pop up shower producing very light drizzle, mainly for areas near San Luis Obispo County. We may see some areas of fog forming this morning but all clouds will clear quickly and beautifully by lunchtime. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with most temperatures in the middle 60s and lower 70s. Other than the small chances for rain we still have a rather active evening with winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Eastern and Western Santa Ynez Range along with Santa Barbara Southwestern Coast. This advisory begins at 6pm this evening and continues until 3am Wednesday. These winds will be northeasterly, blowing around 20-30mph with gusts upwards of 50mph.

Temperatures begin to warm Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s and clear skies by lunch. With winds shifting to Santa Anas, humidity values will plummet by Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Ventura County, staring at noon Wednesday and expiring Thursday afternoon. It will be imperative that you practice fire safety throughout the next few days.

It will still be dry and warmer on Thursday due to the moderate Santa Ana wind event. Temperatures will be right near average if not a few degrees warmer. Skies will be sunny and other than the wind and dry conditions, it'll be a rather pleasant day. Winds will switch back to the usual northwesterly by Friday and humidity values should slowly but surely return to normal by the weekend. Temperatures warm a few more degrees Friday into the weekend and other than some clouds in the morning, well have sunny skies and a beautiful weekend in store!