Tracking a wet and windy Monday

The First Alert Weather Center is tracking a series of weak weather systems passing over the Central Coast this Monday. These systems bring in added moisture, gusty winds and create an unstable atmosphere. We have a 10% chance of rain impacting the region, but rain amounts look to be minimal and mainly impacting the northern half of the area. Down towards the South Central Coast, winds will be a main concern. No Wind Advisories have been issued yet, but it is possible winds could reach advisory levels. Onshore flow will strengthen, causing temperatures to cool and the marine layer to return. Areas of of will develop in valleys, especially near Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Visibility could be under a mile or less, so make sure to drive with your low beams on and allow extra time to make it to your destination. Fog and clouds will clear nicely by the evening and temperatures will be cooler than the last few days. middle 60s and low 70s are expected near the beaches and lower 70s and 80s inland.

Rain chances and drizzle continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain amount look even less and will only last a few hours before skies will clear and the atmosphere will start to stabilize. Very cold air follows behind the cold front meaning that temperatures cool even further and it looks to be the coolest day of the workweek. Highs in the middle 60s and lower 70s can be expected and skies will clear nicely by the evening. Winds will still be on the gusty side and it is possible more Wind Advisories will be issued near the Gaviota Coast.

We start to dry out Wednesday and temperatures begin to rebound. The marine layer and fog will develop in the morning but will clear quickly and it will be a rather pleasant day. Winds will start to shift from the Northwest to the Northeast and another moderate Santa Ana wind event could develop. Humidiity values will plummet and temperatures will warm fast into Thursday. This event looks to end Friday and calmer, mild conditions begin this weekend.