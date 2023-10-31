A cold Halloween night and warm Día de los Muertos

Our ridge of high pressure is staying over the region Wednesday, and may even strengthen Thursday. This will keep our high temperatures a few degrees above average each afternoon. Most areas will be in the 70s to low 80s.

Our low temperatures Wednesday morning will still be cold. A few wind-sheltered interior areas could be in the upper 20s to 30s. Other areas will be in the 40s, and South Coast cities even in the 50s.

There is a freeze warning for the South Salinas Valley, and a frost advisory for the Cuyama Valley, Central Coast, SLO interior valleys, and Santa Ynez Valley from 3:00 to 8:00 am Wednesday.

There will be weak offshore flow at night, and weak onshore flow during the day. Because of this, winds should lessen both Wednesday and Thursday. It is possible the marine layer could start to creep in by Thursday morning, though not guaranteed.

Over the weekend, the ridge of high pressure will flatten and eventually break down. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, whereas lows will be slightly warmer. Upper-level cloud cover will be variable, but the marine layer will return more fully around Saturday for many coastal areas.