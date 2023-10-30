Frost, Freeze & Fire Weather Concerns Monday

Temperatures Sunday night cooled significantly, and with clear skies Monday morning, you'll want a jacket as you head out the door. A Freeze Warning has been issued for interior valleys in San Luis Obispo where temperatures could cool as low as 29-30 degrees and a Frost Advisory has been issued for Santa Ynez Valleys where temperatures will cool down to freezing. Sunshine will warm the Central Coast quickly and temperatures will spike, almost 20 degrees in just a few hours in Santa Barbara. Highs will reach up into the 70s and 80s throughout the region. Ventura County is starting out Monday morning on the warmer side due Santa Ana winds, these northeasterly winds will impact the region for the remainder of the day before dying off overnight. A Red Flag warning will continue until 10pm for Ventura county where humidity values will plummet, temperatures will soar and winds will stay strong. Fire risk for the day will be significant and it will be imperative that you practice fire safety.

We will start out Halloween morning on the cooler side and it is possible that the National Weather Service will issue another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings. Temperatures will warm fast for the day as skies will stay sunny and minimal marine impacts are expected. Winds will shift to offshore and will calm down significantly. All wind advisories and Red Flag warnings should be allowed to expire. Luckily, temperatures wont cool off too quickly for the night, so it will be the perfect night for Trick or Treating!

Calm and stagnant weather will continue Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures wont fluctuate too much and skies will clear each evening. As we approach the weekend, temperatures will cool off and clouds increase.