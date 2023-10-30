Dress for a warm day and cold night this Halloween

Santa Ana winds have been off to a strong start this week. A wind advisory is in effect until 3:00 pm Tuesday for the Ventura County central and southeast valleys, and coast with gusts up to 45 mph.

With gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity (down to 5 percent for some areas,) a red flag warning is in effect for all areas under the wind alerts. It expires at 10:00 pm as well. If a fire were to start, it could spread rapidly, so take extra caution.

Winds will weaken on Tuesday, and wind alerts could be extended. Skies will be very clear with offshore flow. It will be very cold in the morning and warm during the day under a ridge of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s overall.

Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to 50s, but mostly in the 30s in valleys. There is a freeze warning for the Cuyama, South Salinas, and SLO interior valleys from 2:00 to 8:00 am. In those areas, temperatures could get down to 28 degrees. There is also a frost advisory for the Santa Ynez Valley in the same time frame, where temperatures could reach 35 degrees.

There will be less wind, but little temperature change on Wednesday. Some low-level clouds will return to the Central Coast. Below advisory-level Santa Anas are expected on Thursday, and temperatures will be 6 to 12 degrees above normal.

Weak troughing will cool temperatures on Friday, and some high-level clouds will move in through the weekend. Plus, more low-level clouds will return to the region with onshore flow.