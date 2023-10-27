A beautiful Friday on tap

Mild temperatures and sunny skies will persist Friday. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday as low pressure in the Pacific Northwest moves towards the east. Expect to see temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s near the coast and middle to upper 70s inland. It'll be a great day to get outdoors and hike! Once the sun starts to set, temperatures will drop quickly and winds will pick up over the Santa Ynez mountain range. Sundowner winds are expected with gusts of 45mph possible, not quite up to advisory thresholds.

Strong morning winds near Gaviota will keep skies clear towards the South Central Coast while other places may see a few hours of fog in the morning. As low pressure continues to move towards the east, winds begin to shift from the Northwest to the Northeast. The first moderate to strong Santa Ana winds of the season will appear by the evening, impacting most of Ventura County. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch, due to these strong winds and very low humidity values. It is imperative that fire safety is practiced all weekend! These winds will cause temperatures to rise into the 70s near the beaches and into the 80s for a handful of inland areas.

Temperatures warm even further Monday and sunny skies persist throughout the region. The strong Santa Ana winds will end Monday evening along with the Fire Weather Watch. As we near the end of October, overnight lows cool further and further. Most of the area will see lows in the 40s while some inland areas dip down into the upper 30s. It'll be a frigid morning Monday and into the workweek. Tuesday looks to be similar with temperatures starting out on the cool side but warming right near average with sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday we look to cool down ever so slightly again and the marine layer will return.