The cooldown continues over the weekend

With a trough moving through the region, there is a non-zero chance of drizzle or light showers Friday evening both north of Point Conception and in the Ventura County mountains.

Gusty sundowner winds will also pick up speed on the Southwest Coast Friday. Sundowner winds in the area will get stronger over the weekend with tightening northerly gradients, likely reaching advisory levels.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9:00 pm on the Central Coast with breaking waves at 6 to 9 feet. Another expires on the Ventura County coast at 3:00 am Saturday with breaking waves at 4 to 6 feet. A beach hazards statement will expire at 9:00 pm on the South Coast with elevated surf. Rip currents will be dangerously strong for all ocean areas through Saturday.

Onshore flow will strengthen into Saturday and Sunday, making for a well-established marine layer. It will extend further inland and be slower to clear away.

Temperatures will cool further on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most coastal areas, in the low to mid 60s for some Central Coast beaches, and in the 70s to 80s for inland valleys.

An inside slider will keep temperatures cool early next week. Most areas have a 20 percent chance of light rain from Sunday to Monday as well. Temperatures will recover slightly midweek and rain chances diminish.