Thursday will be the hottest day of the week!

The marine layer will be minimal Wednesday night, but where it is present on the coast, the fog could get quite dense once again. Most areas Thursday will be clear and bright!

We are still on track for Thursday being the hottest day of the week with temperatures far exceeding the average. However, we are not expecting to break record heat. Highs on the coast will be in the 70s to 80s. Highs inland will be in the 80s to 90s.

A weak trough will head in from the west Friday, cooling temperatures by as much as 10 degrees in our warmest locations. Offshore flow will flip onshore. The marine layer will fill out a bit better Friday night to Saturday morning.

Cooling will continue Saturday as the trough moves through California. The marine layer will become more robust Sunday, and temperatures at that point will fall below normal.

An inside slider Sunday night to Monday gives a slight chance of light rain in SLO County, especially near the Kern County line.