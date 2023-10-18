Dense fog gives way to sunny & bright skies Wednesday

Very dense fog developed Tuesday night and will impact your morning commute Wednesday. Visibility in some areas may be under a quarter of a mile, so it is imperative that you drive with your low beams on. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of the coastal areas until 9am and by the afternoon we can expected mostly sunny and clear skies. High pressure continues to build and strengthen today so temperatures will remain right above average. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s near the coast and upper 80s and low 90s for the interior.

Thursday still appears to be one of the warmest days of the week with coastal temperatures around 5 degrees above average and interior areas anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average. Some fog and clouds may develop in the morning, so expect reduced visibility but fast clearing by the afternoon will still be the main pattern. Winds will stay calm and offshore flow will dominate, so it'll be a hot, dry and summer-like day.

High pressure finally moves out of the region by Friday, meaning temperatures will cool off slightly. The heat wave will officially end by Saturday with most temperatures returning to normal if not slightly below. By Sunday, all of the Central Coast will be below average with highs back into the 60s and 70s near the beaches. Monday and Tuesday of next week look interesting, as low pressure moves in from the north. Some models show a slight chance for precipitation, but there are still details to be worked out.