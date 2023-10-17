A bright & toasty Tuesday on tap

Temperatures continue to heat up Tuesday as high pressure sets up to the east, some areas could warm as much as 10 degrees from Monday. Skies will stay clear near the South Central Coast while some fog develops in areas north of point Conception. Winds in the evening look to be just below advisory levels, but expect to see some breezy sundowner winds near the Gaviota Coast.

Minimal change is expected Wednesday, other than stronger sea breeze, which will cool temperatures off ever so slightly. Clouds and fog may develop in valleys and near the coasts up north but skies will stay sunny and bright elsewhere. It will be a pleasant day to head outdoors and enjoy the above average temperatures!

Thursday looks to be one of the warmest days of the workweek with temperatures anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average. Highs will reach into the 70s and 80s near the coast and 80s to lower 90s inland. Some fog may develop but will clear quickly by lunch. By Friday, the high pressure system breaks down, onshore flow strengthens and temperatures cool. Saturday's temperatures will be around 5 degrees below normal. Enjoy a toasty, beautiful week and a mild weekend!