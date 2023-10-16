Tuesday will be warm and dry with less wind

It will be a warm and dry work week, and for the most part will be absent of wind issues, except for Monday evening. The weekend will be cooler.

A wind advisory will be in place for the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range from 6:00 pm Monday to 3:00 am Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph. The wind will be strongest in Gaviota.

There may be a few extra high-level clouds Tuesday from a front passing by, but no rain where we are. The weak trough associated with it will also increase onshore trends, allowing for some patchy marine layer.

The South Coast will cool slightly Tuesday, but the Central Coast will warm. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Highs will be the mid 70s to mid 80s in coastal areas, and in the mid 80s to low 90s for inland areas.

An upper high will head into the Bay Area Wednesday. Increased offshore flow will limit the marine layer and warm temperatures everywhere but the Central Coast.

Ridging will persist from Thursday to Saturday, with Thursday set as the warmest day. Wind is not expected to be a major issue and the weather overall will be benign.

A trough will move in our direction Sunday and cool temperatures down. Coastal areas should be back to the 60s and low 70s, and inland areas in the 70s to 80s.